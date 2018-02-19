Man, 43, reported missing from Near West Side

Police are searching for a 43-year-old man who was reported missing from the Near West Side.

Steven Gaffney was last seen walking away from the 1100 block of South Paulina on Sunday, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He may be in need of medical attention.

Gaffney is described as a 5-foot-9, 210-pound white man with hazel eyes, blond hair and a light complexion, police said. He may have short facial stubble.

Anyone with information about Gaffney’s whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.