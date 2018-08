Man, 43, reported missing from North Mayfair may need medical help

A 43-year-old man who went missing Saturday night from the North Mayfair neighborhood on the Northwest Side may need medical attention.

Louis Wine was last seen about 7:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Kruger, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Wine is described as a 5-foot-10, 210-pound black man with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 745-6999.