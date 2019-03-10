Man, 43, shot and killed in Austin: police

A 43-year-old man was shot to death Sunday morning in the West Side Austin community, police said.

The man was standing about 6:15 a.m. in the 600 block of North Cicero when he was shot in his back and leg, according to Chicago police.

He was rushed to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area North Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.