Man, 43, stabbed in Roseland during fight

A man was stabbed in the chest Thursday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 43-year-old was involved in a fight with another man when he was stabbed in the chest by the other man just before 4 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Champlain, Chicago Police said.

The man who was stabbed was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The man who stabbed him was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition for treatment of an injury he suffered during the fight.

Area South detectives were investigating.