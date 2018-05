Man, 44, fatally struck by vehicle in Crete

A 44-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in south suburban Crete.

Stephen M. Flesher, of Crete, was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the 900 block of East Richton, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy has been scheduled to rule on the cause and manner of his death, the coroner’s office said.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.