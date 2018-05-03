Man, 44, forcibly kissed 19-year-old co-worker at Vernon Hills restaurant: cops

A man has been charged with pinning a 19-year-old co-worker against a wall last month and kissing her at their job in north suburban Vernon Hills.

Victor Manuel Martinez-Lopez, 44, faces felony charges of criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint, and a misdemeanor charge of battery, in the incident on April 14, according to Vernon Hills police.

The woman’s father, who also works with his daughter and Martinez-Lopez, told police two days later that he had seen Martinez-Lopez force his daughter against a wall and kiss her at their work, a restaurant in the 1200 block of South Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

Officers took Martinez-Lopez into custody on Wednesday at a different job in Highland Park, police said.

Martinez-Lopez’s bail was set at $100,000, and he’s next scheduled to appear in court on May 29.