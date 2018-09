Man, 37, seriously wounded in South Austin shooting

A man was seriously wounded by gunfire Wednesday night in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 6:50 p.m., the 37-year-old was shot in the right chest while inside a building in the 5500 block of West Huron, according to Chicago police.

He walked into West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where he was in serious condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.