Man, 44, wounded in Bronzeville drive-by shooting

A man was wounded Saturday night in a South Side Bronzeville neighborhood drive-by shooting.

The 44-year-old was sitting in his vehicle about 11:40 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire in the 3900 block of South Indiana, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the lower back, police said. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.