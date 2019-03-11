Man, 45, found in critical condition after Burnside shooting

Chicago Police on scene for a person shot in the 9200 block of South Cottage Grove. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was in critical condition after being shot multiple times Sunday night in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

At 10:43 p.m., ShotSpotter gunshot detectors led officers to find the 45-year-old outside in the 9200 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago police.

He had gunshot wounds throughout his leg and neck, and was brought to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police did not release further details on the shooting, saying that detectives have yet to find any witnesses. No one has been arrested.