Man, 45, grazed by bullet in Gresham

A 45-year-old man was grazed by gunfire Tuesday afternoon in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The man was standing about 3:50 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Carpenter when another male walked up and fired shots, grazing his left leg, police said.

He was taken in good condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.