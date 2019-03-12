Our Pledge To You

03/12/2019, 06:02pm

Man, 45, grazed by bullet in Gresham

By Sun-Times Wire
A 45-year-old man was grazed by gunfire Tuesday afternoon in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The man was standing about 3:50 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Carpenter when another male walked up and fired shots, grazing his left leg, police said.

He was taken in good condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

