Man, 45, in serious condition after Far South Side shooting

A man was shot Saturday afternoon in the Eden Green neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 4:47 p.m., the 45-year-old was shot in the thigh in the 13300 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in serious condition.

Chicago police said the circumstances of the shooting were unknown as of Saturday evening. Area South detectives were investigating.