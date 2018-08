Man, 45, killed in single-vehicle crash in West Garfield Park

A man was killed in a crash Saturday near the intersection of Kenton Avenue and Jackson Boulevard. | Google

A 45-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 5 a.m., the man was driving south on Kenton Avenue when he tried to turn west onto Jackson Boulevard and crashed into an embankment, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead less than an hour later, authorities said.

The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released his identity.