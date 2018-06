Man, 45, shot multiple times on Near West Side

A 45-year-old man was wounded Saturday night in a Near West Side shooting.

The man was standing at 8:02 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Jackson when two males got out of a light-colored sedan and fired shots that struck him multiple times in his body, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.