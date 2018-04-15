Man, 46, charged with robbing North Center store at gunpoint

A 46-year-old man is facing felony charges after allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint Friday evening in the North Center neighborhood.

Tyree Ruth, of the Parkway Gardens neighborhood, was charged with three felony counts of armed robbery, according to Chicago Police.

Ruth and another person walked into a store about 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Irving Park Road and stole cash from the register while holding employees at gunpoint, according to police.

The pair then drove off in a white Chrysler 300 and got onto Lake Shore Drive, police said. Officers followed them south on Lake Shore to the intersection of LaSalle and Kinzie streets, where the Chrysler caused a crash between two other vehicles. A weapon was recovered by investigators.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Ruth was arrested after being positively identified as one of the robbers, police said.

Information about his bond and next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.

The other robber remains at large, police said.