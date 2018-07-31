Man, 46, killed in Englewood motorcycle crash

A man was killed Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 6:20 p.m., Leroy Hamilton, 46, was riding his motorcycle south in the 5800 block of South Union when he was struck by a 2009 Pontiac as the driver made a left turn onto 58th Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hamilton, who lived in the neighborhood, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m., authorities said.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 32-year-old woman, was issued a citation for failure to yield while making a left turn, police said.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.