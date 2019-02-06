Man, 46, seriously injured in NW Indiana crash

A 46-year-old man was seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday evening near Valparaiso, Indiana.

At 5:46 p.m., the Porter County sheriff’s office responded to the single-vehicle crash on State Road 2 near the offices of the Porter County Highway Department, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office.

The man was driving a 2011 Toyota Prius northeast on State Road 2 near Heavlin Road when he veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole, the sheriff’s office said. Roadway conditions and the driver’s speed are believed to have contributed to the crash.

The man, who lives in Wanatah, Indiana, was unconscious when officers showed up at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital in Crown Point, Indiana.

The man was initially going to be airlifted from the scene, but the weather conditions prevented emergency crews from flying in the area, the sheriff’s office.

The roadway was closed for several hours as the Northern Indiana Public Service Company repaired downed utility poles and wires, the sheriff’s office said.