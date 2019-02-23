Man, 46, shot by 3 robbers in Chatham

Three males robbed and shot a 46-year-old man Saturday morning in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The trio walked up to the 46-year-old at 4 a.m. as he stood on a sidewalk in the 8200 block of South Vernon, according to Chicago police.

They stole his cash before shooting him, police said. He suffered a bullet wound in his left leg and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one is in custody.