Man, 46, wounded in Gresham shooting

A 46-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Monday night in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The man was walking about 9:45 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Stewart when someone approached and shot him in the back, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.