Man, 47, fatally shot in Englewood

A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Witnesses told investigators the 47-year-old got into an argument with someone who pulled out a gun and shot him in the head about 1 p.m. in the 7200 block of South May, according to Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. His identity has not been released.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.