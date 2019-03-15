Man, 47, reported missing from Near West Side
A 47-year-old man has been reported missing by Chicago police from the Near West Side.
Emmett O’Brien was last seen Feb. 1 in the 100 block of North Sangamon Street, police said.
O’Brien, who is 5-feet-9-inches tall and about 165 pounds, frequently visits the Humboldt Park area, police said.
Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.