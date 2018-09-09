Man, 47, robbed by duo offering ride on Near North Side

About 3:55 a.m. Sunday, the man was standing on a sidewalk in the 600 block of North Wells when the female suspects pulled up in a dark-colored sedan and offered to give him a lift. | Google

A 47-year-old man was robbed early Sunday by two female suspects who offered him a ride on the Near North Side.

The man was standing about 3:55 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 600 block of North Wells when the females pulled up in a dark-colored sedan and offered to give him a lift, according to Chicago police.

When the man got into the car, the suspects stole his cellphone and credit cards, police said. He was then thrown out of the car in the 300 block of West Chicago.

Area Central detectives were investigating.