Man, 48, found stabbed in Goose Island parking lot

A man was in critical condition after being stabbed Wednesday afternoon in the Goose Island neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 4:14 p.m., the 48-year-old was discovered lying on the ground of a parking lot in the 1400 block of North Magnolia, according to Chicago police. He had one stab wound in his chest.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Later that day, his vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, was found unoccupied in the 1900 block of North Hudson in Lincoln Park, police said. It was not immediately known whether it had been stolen during a carjacking.

Area North detectives are investigating.