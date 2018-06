Man, 49, shot in Chatham

A 49-year-old man was shot Thursday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was walking on a sidewalk about 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East 83rd Street, according to Chicago Police. Two people, both males, walked up to him and fired shots.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his right calf and left wrist, police said. His condition had stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.