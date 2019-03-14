Man, 49, wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood

A 49-year-old man was shot during a drive-by attack Thursday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The man was standing about 8 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Peoria when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the shoulder, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.