Man, 49, wounded in Park Manor shooting

A 49-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was standing on a corner when he heard shots and realized he had been shot in the arm about 12:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Lafayette. He didn’t see where the shot came from, Chicago Police said.

The man was transported to Loyola Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.