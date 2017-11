Man, 50, critically wounded in Englewood stabbing, person questioned

A 50-year-old man was critically wounded in a stabbing Thursday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 6 p.m., the man was standing in the 300 block of West 63rd Street when he got into an argument with a person who stabbed him multiple times in the head and abdomen Chicago Police said.

Police said a person of interest was being questioned.

The man who was stabbed was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.