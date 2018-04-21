Man, 50, reported missing from Little Village may need medical attention

A 50-year-old man was reported missing Saturday afternoon from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Duane Williams was last seen Friday in the 2500 block of South Washtenaw, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Williams is non-verbal, but he will respond to his name, police said. He may be in need of medical attention.

Williams was described as a 5-foot-9, 130-pound black man with a medium complexion and bald head, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.