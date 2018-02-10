Man, 51, in need of medication, missing from Gresham

Police are looking for a 51-year-old man missing since Thursday from the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Fred “DNA” Mcneil was last seen about 6 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Hermitage on his way to board a CTA bus, Chicago Police said.

Mcneil has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and is in need of medication, police said.

Mcneil was described as a 5-foot-9 black man weighing 160 pounds. He spends time around the Altgeld Gardens and Roseland neighborhoods on the Far South Side, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area South SVU detectives (312) 747-8274.