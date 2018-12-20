Man, 51, jumped by hammer-wielding group in Humboldt Park carjacking

Four people brutally attacked a 51-year-old before taking off in his car Thursday morning in the Northwest Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

At 3:18 a.m., two females and two males snuck up on the 51-year-old as he was unloading items from his 2012 grey Lexus sports-utility vehicle in the 2600 block of West Haddon, according to Chicago police.

A female started bashing his head with a hammer while the other three people beat him up, police said. Part of the group drove off in his SUV, with at least one person leaving in a Chevy sedan they had pulled up to the scene in.

The 51-year-old was taken to St. Mary Hospital with contusions in his head and lacerations in his nose, police said. His condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.