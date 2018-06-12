Man, 51, killed in elevator shaft fall in Logan Square

A man died Monday afternoon after falling down an elevator shaft while working at a Logan Square neighborhood building.

Emergency crews responded about noon to the building at 4000 W. Diversey, according to Chicago Police.

Rafael Chacon, 51, was found in the elevator shaft and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m., police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He lived in the Little Village neighborhood.

An autopsy Tuesday found Chacon died from multiple injuries suffered in the fall and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

A representative of the U.S. Department of Labor was not immediately available to say whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was investigating the death.