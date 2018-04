Man, 51, missing from Bronzeville

Carliss Edwards, 51, has been missing since Sunday from Bronzeville | Chicago Police

Police are looking for a man missing from the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Carliss Edwards, 51, has been missing since Sunday from the 4500 block of South Drexel, Chicago Police said.

Edwards is described as a 5-foot-4 black man weighing 140 pounds, police said.

He is known to frequent the area of 43rd Street to 47th Street from King Drive to Cottage Grove, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.