Man, 51, reported missing from Park Forest may be suicidal

A 51-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week from south suburban Park Forest may be suicidal.

John Beringer was last seen riding a blue mountain bike about 8:30 a.m. March 18 in the 100 block of Large Street, according to an alert from Park Forest police. Family members told investigators that he may be suicidal.

Beringer is described as a 5-foot-8, 140-pound white man with a shaved head, a small cross tattoo on his left arm and a left thumb that was left slightly-deformed and scarred in a work injury, police said.

He may be in the area of Park Forest, Steger, Crete or University Park, police said.

Anyone who comes into contact with Beringer shouldn’t approach him and should instead call 911 or Park Forest police at (708) 748-1309.