Man, 51, seriously wounded in drive-by shooting in Lawndale

A 51-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a drive-by attack Monday evening in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The man was standing on a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt when some inside an easbound, dark-colored vehicle fired shots at him, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the abdomen and rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.