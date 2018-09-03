Man, 52, dies after I-57 crash in Posen

A 52-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after being involved in a crash on Interstate 57 in south suburban Posen.

The crash happened on I-57 near the Cal-Sag Channel, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The time of the crash wasn’t immediately known.

Harold Dyke, of Midlothian, was pronounced dead at 12:14 p.m. Sunday, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy conducted Monday found Dyke died from multiple blunt force injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, police said.

Illinois State Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.