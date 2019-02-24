Man, 52, found dead in apartment that had fire on other floor: police

Police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man found in an apartment that had a fire Saturday night in the Southwest Side Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

His body was uncovered at 10:07 p.m. on the second floor of the building in the 5200 block of South Linder Avenue after a fire broke out inside the basement, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire did not spread to the second floor, police said, adding that it has not been decided whether foul play is suspected.

The Chicago Fire Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.