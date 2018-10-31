Man, 52, reported missing from Little Village

A 52-year-old man was reported missing Wednesday from the Little Village neighborhood.

Melvin Cordero was last seen Oct. 29 and was missing from the 2200 block of South Ridgeway, according to Chicago police.

Police believe Cordero may be near Grand and Central Park avenues in the Humboldt Park neighborhood and may appear in need of medical attention.

He was described as a 5-foot-9, 175-pound Hispanic man with a medium complexion, black hair and blue eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt with balloon graphics on the back, blue jeans and blue gym shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.