Man, 53, dies 2 weeks after assault at his West Rogers Park home

A 53-year-old man died Friday morning, two weeks after he was assaulted at his home in West Rogers Park on the Northwest Side.

Herbert Rohloff was beaten about 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 at his home in the 6200 block of North Artesian, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, initially in serious condition, police said.

Rohloff was pronounced dead at 9:12 a.m. Friday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Friday found he died of complications of multiple injuries in an assault, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Area North detectives were still investigating, and no one was in custody.