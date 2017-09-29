Man, 53, fatally struck by vehicle in Back of the Yards

A man died Thursday morning, four days after he was struck by a vehicle in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Steven T. Brown, 53, was struck about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of West 47th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He died Thursday morning at Stroger Hospital.

An autopsy Friday found he died of multiple injuries from being struck by a vehicle, the medical examiner’s office said.

Chicago Police could not immediately provide information about the incident Friday night.