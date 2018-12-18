Man, 53, killed in Englewood shooting: police

A man was shot to death early Tuesday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

At 12:32 a.m., a male walked up to the 53-year-old sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 5600 block of South Perry and fired shots, police said.

Officers found the 53-year-old slumped in the driver’s seat with a bullet in his chest, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death. No one was in custody.