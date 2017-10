Man, 53, missing from hospital in Uptown

A 53-year-old man went missing Friday from a hospital in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

Dereck Hudson went missing from the 8th floor of Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital, 4646 N. Marine Drive, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Hudson was described as a 5-foot-6, 189-pound white man with a light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.