Man, 53, stabbed during argument with roommate in Roseland

A man was stabbed multiple times by another man Friday morning at their shared home in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 53-year-old victim was arguing with his 52-year-old roommate in the 100 block of West 115th Street when the younger man stabbed him multiple times, according to Chicago Police. It wasn’t immediately known whether he was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The 52-year-old was taken into custody, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.