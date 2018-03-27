Man, 54, charged with Uptown sexual assault

A 54-year-old Uptown neighborhood man has been accused of sexually assaulting a transgender woman last week at his home after meeting her on a dating app.

Dean Kruel is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated battery, all felonies, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kruel’s bail was set at $150,000 Tuesday and he will be required to submit to electronic monitoring if he posts bond.

Kruel met the 24-year-old on the dating app Jack’d and she agreed to meet him at his apartment Wednesday, prosecutors said.

She arrived about 8:30 p.m. and had a casual conversation with Kruel while drinking wine, prosecutors said. During the night, she became tired and fell asleep while Kruel went to make food.

Prosecutors said she awoke to Kruel sexually assaulting and choking her. When she struggled, he hit her multiple times with his closed fist and threatened her. He continued to assault her until she bit his cheek.

She was able to get out of the apartment and ran into a common area of the building, where received help from other tenants, prosecutors said. She was taken back to Kruel’s apartment to collect her things and was met by police.

She was taken to a hospital with severe bruising and lacerations and received seven stitches, prosecutors said. After being released from the hospital, she told her brother about the sexual assault. Together they called police and she returned to a hospital, where a sexual assault kit was administered.

Prosecutors said video surveillance recorded her running from the apartment and calling for help.

Kruel was taken into custody at his home Sunday, according to Chicago Police records.

His next court date was scheduled for April 3.