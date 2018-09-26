Man, 54, fatally stuck by vehicle in Harvey

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in south suburban Harvey.

Michael Martin, 54, was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle about 7:30 p.m. at 163rd and Halsted streets, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Ingalls Health System in Harvey, where he was pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Wednesday found he died of multiple injuries from being struck by a vehicle and his death was ruled an accident.

A spokesman for Harvey police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.