Man, 54, killed in Englewood shooting: police

A man was shot to death Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 54-year-old was shot in the back of the head about 4 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Officers arrived and found the man lying unresponsive on the ground, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.