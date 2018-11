Man, 54, shot to death in Lawndale

A man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 58-year-old was shot at least once in the head about 3:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Christiana, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were no witnesses to the shooting and the circumstances were unknown.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.