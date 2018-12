Man, 54, wounded from self-inflicted shooting in Roseland

A man shot himself late Sunday in the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side.

At 11:46 p.m., the 54-year-old was in the basement of a house in the 9700 block of South Michigan, according to Chicago police. He pulled the trigger of a rifle and shot himself in the left foot.

The 54-year-old was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. It was not immediately clear whether the shooting was intentional.