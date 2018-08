Man, 54, wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting

A man was wounded early Monday in a drive-by shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 54-year-old was walking outside about 2:35 a.m. when someone inside a passing vehicle shot him in the 1200 block of South Springfield Avenue after conversing with him, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition has stabilized, police said.