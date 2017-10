Man, 55, grazed by bullet in West Woodlawn

A 55-year-old man was grazed by a bullet Sunday morning in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11 a.m., the man standing on the sidewalk in the 400 block of East 63rd when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at University of Chicago Medical Center with a graze wound to his head, police said. He was then taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.