Man, 55, shoots self in hand in Gage Park

A 55-year-old man shot himself in the hand Sunday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was cleaning his gun about 6:10 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Christiana when he fired a shot, striking himself in the hand, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.