Man, 56, dies in fiery single-vehicle crash in Crete

A 56-year-old man died in a fiery single-vehicle crash Monday morning in south suburban Crete.

At 7:43 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 394 near Illinois Route 1 and found a Ford pickup truck that had careened off the road into a ditch before catching fire, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver, Cordell Williams, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, state police said. He lived in nearby Beecher.

No other injuries were reported, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.